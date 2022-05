Hammer Museum welcomes artist Pilar Quinteros for a lecture on Thursday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. Quinteros co-founded the MICH Collective (International Museum of Chile, 2010-19) and is part of the art collective La Cumbia Mapache. Her work has been exhibited internationally at film festivals, contemporary art biennials and triennials, and in solo and group museum exhibitions. The event is co-presented by the UCLA Department of Art. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. hammer.ucla.edu.