On May 20, I was informed that one of our campaign mailers had the potential to mislead readers as to your publication’s endorsement in my race (California Assembly District 51). I sincerely apologize for this mistake.

A section of the mailer was intended to highlight the fact the Beverly Press has written about my work. The design we sent to our vendor contained, “Read about Louis’ work:” separating the reference to the Beverly Press from the paragraph describing our endorsements.

In a second round of proofing, the vendor cut that line when widening the address label. We were not notified of the change and we missed it when reviewing the final proof. I deeply regret this error.

A total of 13.5% of our total mail volume will have been affected. We have corrected all future communications and our review process, and placed a clarifying statement in a subsequent mailer to the same recipients. My public apology can be found in @LouisForCA’s tweets from May 20.

Your paper is committed to the collection, communication and interpretation of facts. As a scientist, I am too. I wanted to recognize my falling short of that commitment here.

Louis Abramson

candidate for California Assembly District 51