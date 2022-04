Enjoy performances of “Yemandja,” starring Angélique Kidjo, from Thursday, April 14, through Saturday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at the Broad Stage. Five-time Grammy-winner Kidjo conjures a world of magical realism to tell the story of Yoruban deity Yemandja in a musical theater work inspired by her ancestors, family and Africa’s resilience. Reminiscent of Greek tragedy, the Broad Stage co-commission illuminates the consequences of robbing people of their culture. “Yemandja” is a family drama and historical thriller infused with themes of love, betrayal, honor, free will and the horrors and injustice of slavery. Tickets start at $85. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. thebroadstage.org.