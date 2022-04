The Emily Shane Foundation will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser, “Wings Over Malibu,” on Thursday, April 21. Highlights will include food, hand crafted wines and an online auction.

Every Thursday in April the Strange Family Vineyards Malibu Tasting Room, located at the Malibu Lumber Yard, is donating a percentage of sales during the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to the Emily Shane Foundation. This includes both in person and virtual sales, whether a glass of wine, bottles or cases are purchased.

The Emily Shane Foundation’s Successful Educational Achievement Program provides crucial academic one-on-one tutoring and mentorship to disadvantaged struggling middle school students at risk of failure. SEA solely serves those who cannot otherwise afford this necessary help outside the classroom. The SEA Program helps give these children hope, confidence and a future. All proceeds for fundraising events will benefit the SEA Program.

To learn more about the Emily Shane Foundation, “Wings Over Malibu” event sponsorship opportunities, inquires related to donations to the event’s silent and live auctions or for any other information contact (213)290-5441 or info@emilyshane.org.

The gala fundraiser will be held April 21 at Duke’s Malibu-Ocean Room located at 21150 Pacific Coast Hwy.