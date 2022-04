Enjoy “Williams-Williams & Miller (An Evening of One-Act Plays)” running from Saturday, April 30, through Sunday, June 12, at the Gloria Gifford Conservatory in Hollywood. The production includes works by Tennessee Williams and Jason Miller including “Moony’s Kid Don’t Cry” and “Twenty-Seven Wagons Full of Cotton” by Williams, and “Lou Gehrig Did Not Die of Cancer” by Miller. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Saturday; 7:30 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $25. 6502 Santa Monica Blvd. (310)366-5505, tix.com.