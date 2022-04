Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys will host a men’s health and wellness event in West Hollywood in partnership with more than five organizations serving the community.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. outside the shop’s storefront located at 7141 Santa Monica Blvd, Ste. 100.

The purpose of the event is to provide men with health information and self-care resources in collaboration with local businesses. In 2022, Hammer & Nails joined forces with ZERO: The End of Prostate Cancer to provide male cancer patients with free grooming services. Since the start of 2022, it has been receiving donated service credits from its grooming club members. These service credits are kept in an official ZERO account and granted to community members impacted by the effects of cancer.

The event will host members from Bin McLaurin’s non-profit foundation MACHO (Men Actively Creating Healthy Outcomes), Cedars-Sinai, Cedars-Sinai Blood Services, The Men’s Cancer Network, BONUM Home Health Services and Tower Cancer Research Foundation. The West Hollywood City Council will also commemorate April 23 as the official Men’s Health and Self Care Day.

For information call (323)651-1458, or visit hammerandnailsgrooming.com/location/west-hollywood.