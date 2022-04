Former West Hollywood poet laureate Kim Dower will celebrate the launch of her new book “I Wore This Dress Today for You, Mom” on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. in the courtyard at the Skirball Cultural Center. Dower will be joined by bestselling authors Hope Edelman and Lisa See for a reading and exploration of motherhood through poetry and stories. The event celebrates National Poetry Month in April and Mother’s Day, which will be observed on May 8. Refresh-ments will be served and a book signing will follow the reading. Admis-sion is $20. 2701 N. Sepul-veda Blvd. skirball.org/programs/words-and-ideas/kim-dower-i-wore-dress-today-for-you-mom.