Community members are invited to attend two upcoming virtual events co-sponsored by the city of West Hollywood and hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles Chapter.

On Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m., a virtual listening session will be held to hear from service providers and stakeholders about key topics and issues facing community members. The session will be moderated by mental health advocate Matthew Diep, founder of PsypherLA. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/virtual-listening-session-co-sponsored-by-city-of-west-hollywood-mhsoac-tickets-315731199517?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.

On Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m., a virtual Mental Health Town Hall will be held featuring mental health advocates, service providers, and behavioral specialists. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/virtual-town-hall-co-sponsored-by-city-of-west-hollywood-mhsoac-tickets-319924511827?aff=erelpanelorg.

“Mental health awareness is a critical component for ensuring that we’re all recovering from the toil that the pandemic has caused while navigating the stigma sometimes associated with seeking mental health services,” West Hollywood Councilman John M. Erickson said. “I’m thankful to NAMI Westside Los Angeles and all the organizers for putting together these events and for the city’s continued efforts to support mental health awareness.”

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month and is a time when organizations and mental health advocates work together to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI provides education, support and advocacy to improve the lives of those living with mental illness, as well as their families and friends and mental health professionals. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1979, and now has more than 200,000 members and 1,200 affiliate groups. The NAMI Westside Los Angeles chapter is one of a number of affiliates of both the NAMI California and the NAMI National organizations in Los Angeles County and provides services in the Westside Los Angeles region.

For information, call (323)848-6333, email alovano@weho.org, or visit weho.org.