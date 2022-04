West Hollywood will host three community clean-up events in April and May.

The mid-city community clean-up will take place Sunday, April 10, starting at the West Hollywood City Hall, which is located at 8300 Santa Monica Blvd. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the clean-up will take place from 9:45 a.m.-noon.

The eastside community clean-up will take place on Saturday, May 7, with check-in at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and clean-up will take place from 9:45 a.m.-noon.

The westside community clean-up will occur on Saturday, May 21. Check-in will be at 9 a.m. at the West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. Clean-up will be from 9:45 a.m.-noon.

For information, visit weho.org.