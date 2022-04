Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians on April 2 in West Hollywood and fled the scene without stopping.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:05 a.m. as the two male victims were standing in the street next to a parked vehicle in the 9200 block of Sunset Boulevard. The collision occurred in a residential neighborhood west of Doheny Drive near the Beverly Hills border. A witness called police after seeing the men lying in the roadway. The two victims were transported to a hospital and are recovering, authorities said.

A purported video of the incident that circulated on social media and was shown on television news broadcasts shows a vehicle approaching the two men. The video stops before the collision occurs. The footage appears to be from a security camera in the neighborhood. Investigators confirmed they had seen the video but declined to release any information about it.

“Our detectives are aware of a video related to the incident that is circulating [on] social media, and we are following up on leads,” read a statement issued by the sheriff’s department.

The investigation is being handled by the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station’s traffic detectives. Lt. Bill Moulder, acting captain at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, said on April 5 that he did not have any further information about the video or the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is urged to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)855-8850. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers by calling (800)222-TIPS, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.