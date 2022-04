The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce encourages community members to participate in a short survey about the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses.

The Small Business Development Centers of California are collaborating with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and California Women’s Business Centers to conduct the survey, which closes on April 24.

The results will provide a better understanding of the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses.

Participation is voluntary and all responses will remain confidential.

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is supports and promotes a community environment where commerce can flourish.

To take the survey, visit ucsdextension.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e2QOTU1EodnfS86. For information, and questions, email Hei-ok Kim at heiock@kimcenter.org.