Metro will begin removing decking from the street surface of Wilshire Boulevard near Highland and La Brea avenues on April 22, marking the start of 10 weekend closures of Wilshire Boulevard between La Brea and Highland avenues.

The closures will enable crews to restore the street surface on Wilshire Boulevard as part of the Purple Line Extension subway project. Wilshire Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday each weekend. The work will begin near Highland Avenue and progress westward to La Brea Avenue. No work or closures will occur on the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. The final weekend of closures is anticipated to conclude on July 11.

Traffic will be diverted to Sixth Street. For information, visit mcknbr0fgxh5k0f2vx078zts2980.pub.sfmc-content.com/1guuusythcw/w2hnxunrso4.

Crews are also working at many other locations on Purple Line Extension, from the Wilshire/Western to Westwood/VA Hospital stations. Through April 30, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Diego Way and Spaulding Avenue to support appendage construction adjacent to the Wilshire/Fairfax station.

Lane closures are also expected near the Wilshire/La Cienega subway station. Two lanes will be open in each direction between La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards. Through April 30, Wilshire Boulevard may also be intermittently reduced to one lane in each direction between Tower and Stanley drives.

Intermittent lane closures will also occur on Wilshire Boulevard between El Camino and Crescent drives. Utility work is anticipated to begin in early May on permanent electrical power lines to the future station in Beverly Hills. Ground improvement work in preparation for the construction of cross passage tunnels is also anticipated to begin in mid-May.

In Westwood, piling is ongoing on Wilshire Boulevard near Gayley Avenue for the future Westwood/UCLA station. Metro crews will install dewatering wells on Wilshire Boulevard between Malcolm and Selby avenues. The work will be completed in stages from April 23 through June 30.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call (213)922-6934, or visit metro.net.