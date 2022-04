Barry Wolfson, 7, and Lori-Ray Kline, 4, enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in this photograph in the April, 3, 1958, issue of the Park Labrea News. Barry was a second-grader at Hancock Park Elementary School and Lori-Ray lived with her parents in Park La Brea’s Hauser Towers.

This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 17. Children in the local area can participate in free Easter egg hunts on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center, 7600 Beverly Blvd., and the Poinsettia Park Recreation Center, 7341 Willoughby Ave., and from noon-2 p.m. at the Hollywood Recreation Center, 1122 Cole Ave. Games, face painting and other activities are planned, as well as visits by the Easter Bunny.

For information, visit laparks.org/sites/default/files/pdf/spring2022.pdf.