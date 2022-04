Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested two suspects for grand theft on March 31 after they allegedly stole merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store at 295 N. Rodeo Dr.

The theft was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m., and the BHPD announced at 2:25 p.m. that two suspects were in custody. The suspects were located near the store and police recovered the merchandise. The BHPD has not released any further information about the suspects or the attempted theft, and could not be reached for comment.

The pair allegedly shoved a security guard, who sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call the BHPD at (310)285-2125.