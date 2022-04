Padua Playwrights presents the world premiere of “Three Tables,” a new work by poet and playwright Murray Med-nick running from Saturday, April 23, through Sunday, May 22, at the Zephyr Theatre. Three overlapping conversations take place at separate tables, the first occupied by a trio of actors (Laura Liguori, Corey Rieger and Michael Uribes), the second by a trio of friends and “theater people” (Eric Stanton Betts, Raquel Cain and Dennis Renard) and the third by a pair of waiters (Steve Apostolina and Matt Gottlieb), who are descendants of Holocaust survivors. “Three Tables” is driven by poetic impulse rather than linear story-telling. The topics of conversation range from petty animosities to sex, expressions of isolation and loneliness, Jewish history and antisemitism. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $25. 7456 Melrose Ave. onstage411.com/tables.