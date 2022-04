Hero Theatre is holding a revival of “Tea,” Velina Hasu Houston’s lyrical exploration of the immigrant experience running from Thursday, April 28, through Sunday, May 15, at Inner-City Arts’ Rosenthal Theater. Five Japanese women learn to adjust to a new life in rural Kansas alongside their American GI husbands after World War II in the moving, humorous and surprising play that explores a little-known chapter in American history. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 720 Kohler St. (323)206-6415, herotheatre.org.