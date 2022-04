Detectives in West Hollywood are searching for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a Rolex watch from a victim on March 30.

The victim and suspect, who police said were negotiating a sale of the watch, agreed to meet at an unnamed jewelry store in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Lt. Bill Moulder, acting captain at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, said the suspect and victim met online and the suspect asked to meet at the store to confirm the Rolex watch was genuine. During the meeting, the male suspect attempted to grab the watch and flee, but the men struggled and the suspect ran outside without the watch. The suspect drove away in a vehicle that was last seen fleeing east on Santa Monica toward Crescent Heights Boulevard.

Moulder did not have any updates on the investigation, but said the attempted robbery has not been linked to any similar crimes. He added that the way the suspect attempted to steal the watch was unusual.

“That particular mode of operation, in terms of meeting someone online, we haven’t seen that,” he said. “Compared to what has happened in Beverly Hills lately where they went up and smashed windows and stole merchandise, it’s a very different approach. We don’t think it’s related to anything else.”

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)855-8850.