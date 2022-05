Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow Home Robbery Task Force have announced the arrest of a male suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a victim on April 16 on Highland Avenue. Authorities are still searching for a female suspect who was also allegedly involved in the robbery.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. in heavy traffic on Highland Avenue near Melrose Avenue. The victims were in a white Audi that was stopped in traffic when the suspects pulled alongside in a black 2020 Alfa Romeo SUV. The driver of the Alfa Romeo pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded that they pull over and give up their property.

The victims attempted to drive away but became stuck in traffic, police said. The suspects followed and collided with the rear of the victim’s vehicle, causing a four-vehicle chain-reaction collision. The suspects got out of their vehicle and gathered their belongings before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

“The suspect decided to leave his car at the scene,” said Det. Chris Marsden, with the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. “He was ID’d and arrested a couple days later. The female suspect, we are still looking for her.”

The male suspect was identified as Cyree Jamal Carter, 23, of Inglewood. On April 19, detectives located Carter in Long Beach and attempted to pull him over. A short pursuit occurred and the suspect crashed his vehicle, got out and ran, police said. He allegedly dropped a gun, which was recovered by police, and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Carter on April 19 with one count of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a vehicle. After charges were filed, bail for Carter was reduced to $230,000. He posted bond and was released from jail pending a court hearing on May 9.

Detectives are seeking information that will help them identify the female suspect, who was described as Black, in her early 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at (213)486-6840. During weekends and off-hours, call (877)LAPD247.