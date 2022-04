Submissions for the 2022 Raise Your Voice 4 Peace teen singing competition are open online through Sunday, April 24.

Presented by the Jenesse Center, a domestic violence prevention and intervention program, and its youth program Jeneration J, the event will be held on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at the Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. Teen con­testants ages 13-18 will be judged on musicianship, communication, artistry, audience appeal, mar­ketability and overall presentation by a panel of industry experts. The first-place prize is $3,000 and an opportunity to record a profession­al demo. All finalists will receive $500 and additional prizes. Contestants will perform original or cover songs with a positive and uplifting message.

“What is so exciting about Raise Your Voice for Peace is that it not only epitomizes Jenesse’s mission to ensure that the next generation understands what healthy relation­ships look like, but it is an opportu­nity for students to be celebrated and supported through showcasing their amazing talent in front of their friends and members of the com­munity at the Grammy Museum, one of the premiere venues in Los Angeles,” said Dr. Angela Parker, director of training and programs for Jenesse.

The Jenesse Center provides holistic services including a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency housing, transitional housing, legal services, mental health services, vocational training and the Jeneration J youth initiative. The Raise Your Voice for Peace event is a fundraiser benefitting programs assisting young people.

For information, call (323)299-9496, email aparker@jenesse.org or visit jenerationj.org.