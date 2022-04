The El Capitan Theatre is holding a special engagement of Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” from April 15-17, with a Q&A session featuring one of the film’s original animators, Floyd Norman, and the original prop storybook from the Walt Disney Archives on April 15 at 7 p.m.

The 1959 animated classic was voted by the El Capitan Theatre’s Instagram followers as the top movie they’d like to see return to the big screen.

The El Capitan Theatre will also show Disney and Pixar’s “WALL-E” from April 22-24 in celebration of Earth Day. The film follows the curious and lovable WALL-E as he meets a sleek search robot named EVE.

Daily showtimes for “Sleeping Beauty” and “WALL-E” are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The El Capitan Theatre has enhanced health and safety measures in place for guests and staff.

Tickets are $15. The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd. For information and tickets, call (800)DISNEY6, or visit elcapitantickets.com.