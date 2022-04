Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, who together form the band Red Hot Chili Peppers, on March 31 celebrated the unveiling of their star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“To me this is not a story of individuals,” said Kiedis, the group’s co-founder and vocalist. “Something happens when we come together that is much greater than the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.”

For the group, having a star in the 6900 block of Hollywood Boulevard is significant.

“When I was 11 years old, I panhandled on this street,” said Flea, who co-founded the band and plays bass. “When I was in high school, I marched on this street playing trumpet in the Hollywood High marching band … I know this street inside out, and this street knows me. And whenever we travel around the world, this street has always been a part of me. I’m really grateful that now we can be a part of it.”

“We started out playing dive bars up and down this street and making a handful of people dance,” Kiedis said. “As time went on, we stuck together as a team and as a band, and now we can make everybody dance and feel joy.”

“I first moved to Hollywood in 1987 when I was 17 years old,” said Frusciante, who joined the band in 1988 as the guitarist and has been with them on-and-off since then.

“And by coincidence my apartment was exactly one block in that direction,” Frusciante added, pointing one block north of the star’s location.

“I moved here in 1988. I, too, walked down these streets,” said Smith, who also joined the band in 1988 as the drummer. “And to be here so now that everyone can walk on us.”

Smith also gave a nod to the other men who have been with Red Hot Chili Peppers over the years. Past members include Dave Navarro, Josh Klinghoffer, Jesse Tobias, Arik Marshall, D.H. Peligro, DeWayne McKnight, Josh Sherman, Cliff Martinez, Jack Irons and Hillel Slovak.

“[They’re] all part of our journey … and they’re all part of the reason we’re here today,” Smith added.

The event, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Nicole Mihalka noted, was among the largest the Walk of Fame Committee had seen. The chamber manages the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, fans crowded the surrounding blocks and spilled into the street. While one lane had been shut down for the event, additional lanes were eventually closed by police to account for the crowd.

The University of Southern California’s marching band and cheerleaders played Red Hot Chili Peppers’ hits before the ceremony, further engaging the boisterous crowd.

“The band sounds great … amazing. Thank you so much,” Smith said.

Woody Harrelson, George Clinton and Bob Forrest spoke, as well.

“I love, love, love me some Red Hot Chili Peppers,” Harrelson said. “I met these guys back in the ’80s before most of you were born … these guys really are some amazing people, and the thing is they really care. I know that they’ve given hundreds of thousands of dollars to an orphanage in Peru. They were the first guys back before everything was digital … to do non-wood, post-consumer waste paper for their CDs, saving thousands of trees.”

“And on top of that, they were the first people to make the common, ordinary sock, a central part of the fashion world,” Harrelson added.

The star is located directly in front of the Amoeba Records store. The ceremony coincided with the release of their new album, “Unlimited Love,” which is available for download and in stores everywhere now. The first single from the album, “Black Summer,” was their record 14th number one on Billboard’s alternative songs charts.