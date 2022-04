UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes pianist Anthony de Mare performing “Liaisons: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano” on Sunday, April 10, at 7 p.m. in Royce Hall. De Mare pays tribute to the musical genius with 14 new commissions of Sondheim songs, re-imagined for piano by leading contemporary composers in jazz, film, theater and classical music including Timo Andres, Jon Batiste, Ted Hearne, Meredith Monk and Jeff Beal. Tickets start at $39. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.