The revival of Pearl Cleage’s “Blues for an Alabama Sky” runs through Saturday, May 8 at the Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum. Directed by CTG’s associ­ate artist, Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad, the pro­duction features Joe Holt, Nija Okoro, Dennis Pearson, Greg Alverez Reid and Kim Steele.

The production is set in 1930s Harlem. Angel is a free-spirited Cotton Club singer who’s out of luck but never out of dreams. Guy is a costume designer waiting for Josephine Baker to invite him to join her in Paris. Delia, a young activist, is trying to give the women of Harlem a choice about their future. Sam, a prominent physician, is either delivering babies or at the club letting the good times roll. And Leland, who recently arrived in Harlem from Alabama, is haunted by the wide-open skies and lost love he left behind. The lives and dreams of the men and women converge as the art and celebration of the Harlem Renaissance give way to the harsh realities of the Great Depression.

Tickets for “Blues for an Alabama Sky” start at $30. The Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., down­town. For information and tickets, call (213)628-2772, or visit cen­tertheatregroup.org.