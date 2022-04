The LA Phil welcomes Grammy-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov performing a solo recital on Tuesday, May 3, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Trifonov, Musical America’s 2019 Artist of the Year, will perform works by Szymanowski, Debussy, Prokofiev And Brahms. Tickets start at $58. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.