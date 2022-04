Kala Koa Entertainment and the Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival present Miguel Poveda in his Los Angeles solo debut on Wednesday, April 13, at 8 p.m. at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Poveda will perform the traditional musical forms of flamenco and will share his personal connection to the music. Tickets start at $35. 4401 W. Eighth St. (800)595-4849, kalakoa.tix.com.