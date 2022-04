CASA 0101 Theater and the Japanese American National Museum present the world premiere of “Masao and the Bronze Nightingale” running from Friday, April 22, through Friday, May 15. Written by Dan Kwong and Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara, the production stars Michael Sasaki as Masao Imoto and Angela Oliver as Charlene Williams, the Bronze Nightingale. In the aftermath of World War II, formerly incarcerated Japanese Americans are shocked to discover Little Tokyo has become a Black community known as “Bronzeville.” When a Japanese American jazz musician from Boyle Heights falls for a “Bronzeville” singer, their romance causes upheaval as the Japanese, Black and Mexican American communities react. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $30. 2102 E. First St. (323)263-7684, casa0101.org.