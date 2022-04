Martha Redbone makes her Broad Stage debut with “Roots Project” on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. With songs and storytelling that share her life experience as a Native and Black woman and mother, Redbone gives voice to issues of social justice, bridging traditions, connecting cultures and celebrating the human spirit. She is known for unique folk, blues and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky, infused with the eclectic, gritty sounds of pre-gentrified Brooklyn. Tickets start at $35. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, thebroadstage.org.