A 20-year-old man was sentenced on April 19 to 190 years to life in state prison for the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard during a robbery on Dec. 1 at her Trousdale Estates home.

Aerial Maynor, a parolee with a long history of violent crime, pleaded guilty on March 3 to murdering Avant, 81, and firing shots at the security guard, who was not struck or injured. The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and admitted an allegation that he used an assault weapon during the crime.

Maynor was on parole for a 2018 robbery when the Avant murder occurred, and had two prior convictions for robbery and assault, authorities said. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kathryn Solorzano sentenced Maynor to 150 years to life for the murder and attempted murder, and used enhancements under the state’s Three Strikes Law to add an additional 40 years.

Prior to sentencing, prosecutors submitted an affidavit to the court that provided details about the crime. Authorities said Maynor broke into the Avant residence in the 1100 block of Maytor Place at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 1 and shot Avant, 81. Her husband, music producer Clarence Avant, was home at the time but was not injured.

Maynor was arrested on Dec. 1 after he burglarized a residence in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills, a little more than an hour after shooting Avant. The suspect accidentally shot himself in the foot during the burglary. Los Angeles Police Department officers found Maynor in the back yard of the house and took him into custody.

Shortly after the shooting at the Avant residence, the Beverly Hills Police Department notified other law enforcement agencies. LAPD officers who arrested Maynor for the Hollywood burglary realized he was likely involved in the crime in Beverly Hills. The suspect was treated for the gunshot wound to his foot and turned over to BHPD investigators, who announced his arrest on Dec. 2.

Police recovered an AR-15-style gun and bullet shell casings at the home on Graciosa Drive. They were tested and compared to bullets and shell casings found at the Avant residence, and were determined to have been used in both crimes, according to the affidavit filed before sentencing. Officers also found a red, right-hand glove at the Hollywood crime scene that matched a red, left-hand glove recovered at the Avant residence. DNA testing later linked both gloves to Maynor. A Lexus found at the scene in Hollywood also matched a vehicle seen on cameras near the home in Trousdale Estates, and later driving out of Beverly Hills toward Hollywood.

Additionally, police found evidence on Maynor’s phone tying him to both crimes. Officers determined that on Nov. 30, the day before the Avant murder, Google searches were made on Maynor’s phone for “Clarence Avant,” the address of the Avant residence and “how do you cock an ar15,” according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors said the defendant showed no remorse for the crime. The affidavit filed before sentencing detailed a Dec. 19 call Maynor made from jail to a female friend in which he bragged and laughed about the situation and the publicity surrounding the crimes. The female friend replied, “That’s not funny. That’s somebody’s life. That’s not funny,” according to the affidavit. Maynor replied, “I know. I know. I’m sorry. Aye, I’m all over the news though, huh.”

Maynor also told the friend that he expected to take $50,000 from the Avant residence, that he killed a woman and that he committed another burglary where he accidentally shot himself, the affidavit read. It also detailed a Dec. 22 call Maynor made from jail to another friend in which he bragged that he wouldn’t face the death penalty or life without parole because of policies instituted by the district attorney’s office.

“I’m gonna get out of jail. I’ll probably do like 20 … 25, get out, you feel me?” he told the friend, according to the affidavit.

After the sentencing, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said justice was served.

“Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist. Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern and a tremendous sense of loss. Given the sentence [on April 19], Mr. Maynor will be ineligible for early parole, and will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Gascón said. “This sentence and conclusion of this case also prevents a painful and lengthy process of trial for the Avant family, a process that can be traumatizing. There was never any doubt that we were going to pursue this case rigorously, this case shocks us all. Our office has, and will continue to seek to hold accountable those who cause grievous harm in our communities.”

Beverly Hills Police Department spokesman Giovanni Trejo also reflected on Maynor’s sentencing.

“As we said from the very beginning, our goal was always to make sure justice was served,” Trejo said. “Unfortunately, we can’t bring back the life that was taken. We’re happy that this is somewhat of a conclusion to a traumatic event for the family and the entire city of Beverly Hills.”

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse expressed gratitude to the BHPD for its thorough work investigating the case. Bosse has criticized Gascón for policies she believes have led to an increase in crime and supports an effort to recall the district attorney.

“I would like to once again send my deepest condolences to the Avant family. The loss of Jacqueline shook our community to its core, and her memory and legacy will always endure in Beverly Hills,” Bosse said. “The Beverly Hills Police Department worked tirelessly to gather evidence, conduct a thorough investigation and bring this suspect to justice. I would like to thank them for their diligence and hard work, which resulted in a guilty plea without the risk of a trial in the troubling era of George Gascón. I remain committed to the safety of our community and the recall of District Attorney George Gascón.”