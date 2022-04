The MAK Center for Art and Architecture will hold a launch party for its new “Inverted Dome” publication on Friday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Schindler House, 835 N. Kings Road in West Hollywood.

“Inverted Dome is an artist book produced in conjunction with the exhibition “Kristin Posehn: Inverted Dome,” which was previously on view at the Mackey Garage. The event will include a conversation between Posehn and curator Aurora Tang.

The publication expands on ideas and experiential frameworks presented in the exhibition, and features new texts by Chris Fite-Wassilak and Michael Ned Holte, an interview between Kristin Posehn and Tang, as well as full-color documentation of the exhi­bition’s installation, digital studies and research process. Designed by Salome Schmuki and published by New Laconic, “Inverted Dome” was handmade and assem­bled by the artist in her studio in a limited edition.

For information, visit makcen­ter.org.