Louie Cruz Beltran performs with his Latin Jazz Ensemble on Thursday, May 5, at 8:30 p.m. at the Catalina Bar & Grill. Beltran is a charismatic entertainer, singer and master percussionist who has captivated audiences with his dynamic stage presence and vocals. His music includes contemporary R&B, jazz, Latin jazz and salsa influences, as well as the Great American Songbook. Tickets are $30. 6725 W. Sunset Blvd. (323)466-2210, catalinajazzclub.com.