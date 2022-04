The Los Angeles Unified School District has opened registration for summer school, including in-per­son instruction, as well as popular online enrichment courses.

To keep students engaged with the school community throughout the summer, the LAUSD has made summer school available for all cur­rent students in transitional kinder­garten through 12th grade. For the second year, the district is offering pre-K summer opportunities for the youngest learners.

“We are excited to offer a robust summer school program for all stu­dents, which includes literacy, math, science and more for TK-8 students, and credit-earning opportunities for high school students. We are offering popular classes in animation, arts and crafts, creative writing, music, STEM and STEAM, filmmaking, world lan­guages and more. There’s something for everyone,” LAUSD superinten­dent Alberto M. Carvalho said.

Beyond the Bell enrichment pro­grams begin on June 14, and acad­emic classes begin on June 22. Both programs will be available for students on weekdays. Meals will be served, and the LAUSD is also providing counselors, support staff and after-school care.

For information and to register, visit summerschool.lausd.net.