The Los Angeles City Council on April 6 unanimously approved Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell and Councilman Paul Krekorian’s initiative to create an Electric Vehicle Master Plan, a historic step toward electrifying the entire city fleet of over 10,000 vehicles and, for the first time, implementing the mass deployment of publicly accessible EV infrastructure citywide.

“The Los Angeles City Council made history,” said O’Farrell, 13th District. “We are already well on our way to our LA100 goal of achieving 100% carbon-free energy by 2035, but our actions [on April 6] put in motion our plan to transform electric vehicle infrastructure in Los Angeles. Historically, Los Angeles has the worst air quality in the nation, especially disadvantaged communities who disproportionately live adjacent to major transportation infrastructure, including freeways. We must prioritize historically neglected communities in our focus to clean the air with our EV master plan and our ‘LA100’ efforts more broadly.”

“A century ago, Los Angeles led the automotive revolution of the past. Today, the Council is leading the automotive revolution of the future,” added Krekorian, 2nd District. “Our actions are the foundation of a thoughtful, visionary and effective transition to electric vehicles by the city and by the public.”

The council’s actions chart a course to fully electrify the entire city fleet, the councilmen said. The initial focus will be to electrify the four largest departmental fleets: StreetsLA, LA Sanitation & Environment, the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Department of Transportation.

For information, visit cd13.com.