IAMA Theatre Company presents a sneak-peek engagement of two solo plays, each written and performed by members of the IAMA ensemble, running from Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 8, at Actors Company L.A. Drew Droege directs “I Hate New York,” a comedy written and performed by Tom DeTrinis. Deanna Cheng directs “Hot Dogs and Tears,” a darkly hilarious, autobiographical snapshot of the American South, written and performed by stand-up comedian Melissa Stephens. After the engagement, the plays will be featured at the 2022 Edinburgh Theatre Festival. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Single show tickets are $20; $35 for both shows. 916 N. Formosa Ave. iamatheatre.com.