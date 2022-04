Join Holocaust Museum Los Angeles and Women of Temple Israel of Hollywood for a special screening of “Janka” on Saturday, April 9, at 4 p.m. at the temple. “Janka” is based on a mother’s Holocaust struggles never shared but lovingly recreated by her son through the painstaking translation of her letters written in Yiddish and discovered after her passing. Originally staged for live theater and performed around the world, the movie was made during the pandemic and captures a story for future generations. The event includes a Q&A session with the artists after the screening. Light refreshments will be served. 7300 Hollywood Blvd. Registration required. tioh.org/event/janka-a-holocaust-survivor.