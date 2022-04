Celebrating its 33rd year and returning to an in-person celebration, the Los Angeles Master Chorale’s annual High School Choir Festival, led by Kiki & David Gindler and Artistic Director Grant Gershon, will take place at The Music Center’s Grand Park, Friday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Bringing together 500 high school students from 18 schools, the festival will feature music from Sam Cooke and Sara Bareilles, to Reena Esmail and Handel. Sixteen singers from the Los Angeles Master Chorale, conducted by Associate Artistic Director Jenny Wong, will also perform.

Esmail, the Master Chorale’s Swan Family Artist-in-Residence, will also share insight into her piece TaReKiTa, and teach the mudras, which are expressive hand gestures that complement the fast-paced, vibrant energy of the music. Special guest Robin Sukhadia will also give a tabla demonstration. Other special guest musicians include the USC department chair of choral and sacred music, Dr. Cristian Grases (composer of Verde Mar de Navegar), and associate dean of keyboard collaborative arts at Chapman University, Dr. Louise Thomas.

The High School Choir Festival, one of the longest running arts education programs in Southern California, is designed to deepen students’ exposure to and understanding of the choral art form through a year-long experience leading up to the celebratory Festival Day.

“Singing is an inherently communal activity, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale is overjoyed to return to an in-person festival, especially for the students, who will finally be able to enjoy the full benefits of this experience since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Gershon said. “This year’s festival is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the teachers, choir directors and students involved.”

