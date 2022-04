Los Angeles-based Heidi Duckler Dance presents “CounterIntelligence: The Story of Sister Alyonushka and Brother Ivanushka,” an episodic film told through dance in two parts screening live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. “CounterIntelligence” is a contemporary reimagining of a Russian folktale told in a telenovela style. Part one will stream live on Sunday, May 1, at 6 p.m. and includes “An Evil Stream,” the first episode and the beginning of the adventure. Episode two, titled “Deer Brother,” and the trailer for part two will follow. The remaining four episodes will be shown every Sunday beginning on July 10, at 6 p.m., and the finale will be shown on Aug. 7. The project was supported by an arts grant from the city of West Hollywood and filmed in the city. eventbrite.com/e/counterintelligence-the-story-of-sister-alyonushka-and-brother-ivanushka-tickets-259626127737.