The 11th annual “Hear Now” festival of new music by contemporary Los Angeles composers will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 3 p.m. in the Shatto Chapel at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles. The chamber concert includes soprano Kirsten Ashley Wiest, and Doug Tornquist performing on tuba. It includes “Musas Mexicanas” by Juan Pablo Contreras, “ORBIT E” by Russell Steinberg, “Sognare Vignette” by Nicole Brady, “Encounters II” by William Kraft and “While Twigs Make Minor Adjustments” by Kevin Zhang. General admission is $20. 540 S. Commonwealth Ave. hearnow2022.bpt.me.