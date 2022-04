UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents Ukrainian music quartet DakhaBrakha per­forming on Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Theatre at ACE Hotel.

With war continuing in Ukraine, DakhaBrakha has decided to con­tinue its planned tour in the spirit of sharing culture and promoting international solidarity. CAP UCLA stands in solidarity with DakhaBrakha and all the Ukrainian artists who have been impacted by the war.

Founded in 2004 by theater director Vladyslav Troitskyi at the Dakh Contemporary Arts Center in Kyiv, Ukraine, DakhaBrakha is an “ethno-chaos” quartet. The name means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. After experi­menting with Ukrainian folk music, the band has added rhythms from the surrounding world into its music, creating a unique and unfor­gettable sound. DakhaBrakha strives to open the potential of Ukrainian melodies and bring them to the younger generation in Ukraine, and people around the world. Tickets start at $50. The Theatre at ACE Hotel is located at 929 S. Broadway. For information, call (310)825-2101, or visit cap.ucla.edu.