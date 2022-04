The Friends of the Beverly Hills Public Library is bringing back its $1 Book Sale from Thursday, April 28, through Sunday, May 1. The nonprofit supports the Beverly Hills Public Library by raising funds and sponsoring activities that enhance and enrich the collections and programs. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m., April 28-30; noon-4 p.m., May 1. The sale will be held on the walkway near the library’s main entrance. 444 N. Rexford Drive. friendsofbhpl.org.