Antonio Lizana, one of the most celebrated artists of the new flamenco jazz movement in southern Spain, will perform on Thursday, April 14, at 8 p.m. at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. A saxophonist, flamenco singer and composer, Lizana has performed more than 300 concerts in more than 30 countries. Lizana will be joined by guest dancer Manuel Gutierrez, as well as Gabriel Chakarji on piano, Eviator Slivnik on drums and Ben Tiberio on bass. Tickets are $25. 6356 Hollywood Blvd. tix.com/ticket-sales/kalakoa/1723/event/1263172.