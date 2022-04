Join the Academy Museum for a screening of “Fiddler on the Roof” on Sunday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the David Geffen Theater. One of Broadway’s most popular musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof” is based on the stories of Sholem Aleichem. The film won three Oscars and received eight nominations including Best Picture. Best Actor nominee Chaim Topol plays Tevye, the father of five strong-willed daughters who struggles with unexpected change within his family and from the outside world. Randy Haberkamp, senior vice president of preservation and foundation programs for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will introduce the film. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org/en/programs/fiddler-on-the-roof-017f31f6-ead7-70af-3007-6d850f783306.