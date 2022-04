Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who is also a 2022 candidate for Los Angeles mayor, announced on April 6 that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Feuer tested positive Wednesday morning and is working from home. His wife, Gail, tested positive on April 2, following exposure in her workplace. Both Feuer and his wife are fully vaccinated and have received their first booster shots.

No further information was provided by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. On April 6, Feuer posted on social media that people should get vaccinated against COVID-19 and should get booster shots if eligible. He encouraged people to visit vaccinatelacounty.com to locate vaccination clinics. Anyone who has difficulty traveling to a clinic or needs in-home service is encouraged to call (833)540-0473.