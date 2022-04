Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on April 5 urged people who have witnessed homicides to come forward and report information that can help lead to criminal charges.

“We know that people are often reluctant to come forward as witnesses because trust has been broken and severed,” Gascón said. “I want to repair and mend those relationships because solving yesterday’s homicide may be the key to preventing tomorrow’s homicide.”

Gascón said homicide cases can remain unsolved for decades because witnesses are unwilling to cooperate with law enforcement. While some cases are solved with forensic or video evidence, there are many others in which eyewitness testimony is critical, he added.

Last week, Gascón pledged to support victims in unsolved criminal cases. He is asking the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for additional funding to provide services for victims and their families.

People who are not comfortable reporting information about a crime to law enforcement agencies can email the information to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office at info@da.la-county.gov.