Join the Culinary Historians of Southern California for “Capirotada, Mexico’s Lenten Bread Pudding and its Religious and Cultural Significance,” a free lecture with baker and bread scientist Alex Peña on Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Peña grew up in his family’s L.A. bakery, La Morenita Bakery & Tortilleria, and the experience of making capirotada with his mother led to the start of his career as a baker and bread scientist. During culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu California, he was head baker and moonlighted as a personal pastry chef. Peña has trained in advanced enzyme technology in Turkey and Switzerland and held technical positions in the baking industry developing Hispanic bread, cake and doughnut mixes for in-store bakeries and global companies. Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/culinary-history-program-capirotada-mexicos-lenten-bread-pudding-tickets-307600099177.