On April 29, the City Nature Challenge returns for its seventh year of connecting communities with nature and each other. From participating in organized biodiversity surveys to recording the wildlife in the city’s neighborhoods, the City Nature Challenge is a way to explore the local environment, all while contributing to biodiversity science and conservation.

The City Nature Challenge begins on Friday, April 29 at 12:01 a.m. and runs through Monday, May 2, 11:59 p.m. Anyone can participate in the City Nature Challenge by sharing photos of their wildlife observations on the free mobile app iNaturalist, an online platform powered by the California Academy of Sciences and National Geographic, or on their city’s chosen platform. The collective scientific efforts from participants around the world will be tallied and results announced on May 9.

Launched in 2016 as a collaborative effort between the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and California Academy of Sciences, the City Nature Challenge has grown from a friendly competition between the two cities to an international event spanning six continents. The inaugural challenge recorded an impressive 20,000 observations in the state of California. In 2021, community scientists around the world amassed a record-breaking 1,270,000 observations from over 400 cities across 44 countries. These wildlife observations provide invaluable insights into the planet’s biodiversity, allowing scientists, conservationists and policymakers to make informed resource management and conservation decisions.

“We’re really excited to see tens of thousands of people come together for this year’s City Nature Challenge,” Lila Higgens, NHM’s Senior Manager of Community Science and co-founder of the challenge, said. “This project helps us understand the natural world that lives in our cities, while also connecting people across generations to the plants and animals that surround them every day. Last year the City Nature Challenge recorded over a million observations. This year I’m hopeful we’ll see even more.”

To participate, upload photos of wild plants, animals or fungi to iNaturalist, where an online community of naturalists confirms species identifications. Whether participants work with an organized “bioblitz” or make observations in their own neighborhoods, the challenge is for budding and seasoned community scientists alike. For more information visit citynaturechallenge.org.