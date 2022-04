The city of Beverly Hills has announced that candidate forums will be held for the upcoming municipal election on June 7. Candidates are running to fill three City Council seats and the position of city treasurer.

Community groups will hold forums to educate voters about the candidates. The forums educate and are intended to be transparent and impartial. City funds cannot be used to support any campaign activities.

The Beverly Hills North Homeowners Association and the Municipal League of Beverly Hills will hold forums on Wednesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 28, from 7-9 p.m. For information, call (424)253-4010.

The Southwest Beverly Hills Homeowners Association will hold a forum on Tuesday, May 3, from 7-9:30 p.m. For information, email kgoldman@kaglegal.com.Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Active Adult Club is also planning a candidate forum on Monday, May 9, at 1 p.m. at the Roxbury Community Center, 471 S. Roxbury Drive, focusing on topics of interest for the senior community.

The forums on April 27-28, and May 3, will be held in the Beverly Hills City Council Chambers and livestreamed on Beverly Hills Television, BHTV 10, and at beverlyhills.org/live. All of the forums will be periodically re-broadcast on BHTV 10 leading up to Election Day and will be available on-demand by visiting beverlyhills.org/elections.