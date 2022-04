Ed Buck, a businessman and long-time figure of West Hollywood politics, was sentenced on April 14 to 360 months in federal prison for providing fatal doses of methamphetamine to two men who died at his apartment after he injected them with the drug.

Buck, 67, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder, who said a restitution hearing in the case is scheduled for May 16.

At the conclusion of a nine-day trial in July 2021, a federal jury found Buck guilty of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.

Beginning no later than 2011 and continuing through September 2019, Buck engaged in a pattern of “party and play,” in which he solicited men – some of whom were homeless or struggling with drug addiction – to consume narcotics that he provided and perform sexual activities at his apartment, a ritual that prosecutors argued was “more than a fetish – it was a lethal and unchecked pattern of reckless disregard for human life.”

Buck distributed drugs, including methamphetamine, GHB (the “date rape” drug) and clonazepam. In some instances, Buck injected victims with drugs intravenously in a practice known as “slamming,” prosecutors said.

Buck solicited his victims in various ways, including using social media platforms, dating and escort websites or via referrals from his prior victims, to whom he offered finder’s fees.

Once the men were at his apartment, Buck prepared syringes containing methamphetamine, sometimes personally injecting the victims with or without their consent. Buck also injected victims with more narcotics than they agreed to take, and sometimes he injected victims while they were unconscious. At trial, victims described how Buck put sedatives in their drinks or in the injections, causing them to lose consciousness. While they were unconscious, Buck sexually assaulted his victims.

Buck killed Gemmel Moore with a lethal dose of methamphetamine on July 27, 2017, and then he killed Timothy Dean with a lethal dose of methamphetamine on Jan. 7, 2019.

Buck continued distributing the drug to additional victims, including a man who overdosed twice in Buck’s apartment but survived after receiving immediate medical treatment.

The defendant also enticed individuals to travel to California from other states for the purpose of engaging in prostitution through “party-and-play” sessions. Buck purchased a plane ticket for Moore, who had moved to Texas, so Moore could travel to Los Angeles in July 2017 to party and play at Buck’s apartment. In September 2018, Buck similarly purchased a plane ticket for another victim to fly from Iowa to Los Angeles.

Buck has been in federal custody in this case since his arrest in September 2019.

“This defendant preyed upon vulnerable victims – men who were drug-dependent and often without homes – to feed an obsession that led to death and misery,” United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison said. “Mr. Buck continues to pose a clear danger to society, as evidenced by him continuing to lure men to his apartment, even after he killed two men with lethal methamphetamine injections. The sentence imposed will protect other potential victims and hopefully will bring some solace to the families of two men who needlessly died in Mr. Buck’s apartment.”

“As the sheriff of Los Angeles County, I stand with the victims of crime,” L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “This has been a long and very thorough investigation which began with our Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau. Investigators worked tirelessly to put together a fileable case which was ultimately presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Collectively, homicide bureau, with the support of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, and in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, the investigation continued. I am especially thankful to the prosecuting assistant U.S. attorneys for their commitment to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Field Division, the FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Chelsea Norell of the Violent and Organized Crime Section and Lindsay Bailey of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering and Racketeering Section prosecuted the case.