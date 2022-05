Police in Beverly Hills are searching for a male suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier at knifepoint on April 22 in the 700 block of North Alpine Drive.

Lt. Giovanni Trejo, of the Beverly Hills Police Department, said the robbery occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. in a residential neighborhood.

“A male suspect approached a postal worker and pulled out a knife,” Trejo said. “He demanded the keys to the postal truck, took the keys and fled.”

Police believe the suspect fled in a vehicle that was parked nearby but no description of the car was available. Trejo described the suspect as Hispanic, but had no further information.

The lieutenant added that it was an unusual incident and investigators are still trying to figure out why the suspect wanted the vehicle’s keys. Sometimes thieves steal mailbox keys and later use them to commit break-ins, but the keys to the postal vehicle only open and start that vehicle.

“It’s hard to say. We’re not sure what the incentive was,” Trejo added. “The male suspect did not appear to be disheveled or possibly a transient. It’s not your typical robbery.”

Trejo said investigators are checking city-owned cameras and private security cameras in an attempt to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the BHPD at (310)285-2125.