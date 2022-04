The Santa Monica Bead and Design Show will feature handcrafted and artisan beadwork from Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24, at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel. Approximately 150 exhibits of artisan jewelry, beads, gemstones, clothing, handcrafted textiles and accessories will be on display. Meet artists and tradespeople showcasing traditional and contemporary pieces and components. Online tickets are $8, $10 at the door. 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica. beadanddesign.com.