Spain’s Barcelona Flamenco Ballet will perform “Luxurîa (Lust),” a new program on Saturday, April 16, at 8 p.m. at the Alex Theatre. Suspense, intrigue, sex, scandal and love are at the heart of “Luxurîa (Lust),” which showcases the company’s unique style combining traditional flamenco dance and music with ballet, classical and jazz. In addition to the concert, Barcelona Flamenco Ballet is offering free afternoon events on April 16, including a dance class for students ages 8-16 at 2 p.m., a community gathering with music in the theater courtyard at 3 p.m. and a moderated Q&A session with members of the company at 4:15 p.m. Tickets to the concert start at $25. 216 N. Brand Blvd. alextheatre.org.